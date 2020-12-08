PHOTOS: Santa visits Carbondale | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Santa visits Carbondale

Chelsea Self
  

Mr. and Mrs. Claus made a special appearance for residents in Carbondale on Friday evening. The two waved and wished kids and adults a Merry Christmas while being escorted around town in a horse drawn sleigh. Kids were given the opportunity to write Santa a letter, which was dropped in a mailbox being carried by one of Santa’s helpers.

Santa Claus sits back in his chair on the sleigh before heading off to wave to kids and adults at Friday night's Light Up Carbondale.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Santa Claus waves to kids and adults at Friday evening's Light Up Carbondale Celebration.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Santa's horse drawn sleigh makes its way down Main Street in downtown Carbondale during Friday evening's Light Up Carbondale.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Santa Claus waves to kids and adults at Friday evening's Light Up Carbondale Celebration.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Santa's helpers ride in Carbondalian style on their bikes behind Santa's sleigh during Friday evening's Light Up Carbondale Celebration.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A young boy looks in awe as Mr. and Mrs. Claus ride by on their sleigh during Friday evening's Light Up Carbondale.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Mrs. Claus waves to kids and adults at Friday evening's Light Up Carbondale Celebration.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Carbondale residents wave to Mr. and Mrs. Claus as they ride by on Santa's horse drawn sleigh during Friday evening's Light Up Carbondale.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent

 

