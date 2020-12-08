PHOTOS: Santa visits Carbondale
Mr. and Mrs. Claus made a special appearance for residents in Carbondale on Friday evening. The two waved and wished kids and adults a Merry Christmas while being escorted around town in a horse drawn sleigh. Kids were given the opportunity to write Santa a letter, which was dropped in a mailbox being carried by one of Santa’s helpers.
