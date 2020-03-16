PHOTOS: Scenes from around Garfield County as the community responds to COVID-19 | PostIndependent.com

PHOTOS: Scenes from around Garfield County as the community responds to COVID-19

News News | March 16, 2020

Chelsea Self
  

The Glenwood Hot Springs Pool sits drained and empty after a full closure on Sunday in response to COVID-19.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A closed sign posted on the door of the Glenwood Springs Branch Library.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Downtown restaurants sit near empty on Monday afternoon along Seventh Street in Glenwood.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
The Glenwood Hot Springs Pool sits drained and empty after a full closure on Sunday in response to COVID-19.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Glenwood Springs City Market shelves sit bare in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
IMG_6944
Garfield Re-2 school bus driver Jacinto Iniguez smiles to a family as they pick up to-go lunches provided by the school district during the extended school closure across the county. The buses are parked at various parks in Rifle, Silt and New Castle from 8-8:30 a.m. through 11 a.m. – noon. Visit garfieldre2.net for more information.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
