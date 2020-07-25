PHOTOS: Scenes from the 49th annual Carbondale (socially distanced) Mountain Fair | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Scenes from the 49th annual Carbondale (socially distanced) Mountain Fair

Love and unicorns.
John Stroud/Post Independent

The show goes on — in an always-moving, socially distanced way — for the 49th annual Carbondale Mountain Fair, with music rolling through town, a New Orleans-style marching band, a Makers Market crafts fair and more. Check out some of the scenes from Friday and Saturday.

John Stroud/Post Independent
Sleepy Justice plays from the rolling flatbed stage in a River Valley Ranch neighborhood Saturday afternoon.
John Stroud/Post Independent
Customers check out one of the vendor booths at the downtown Makers Market.
John Stroud/Post Independent

