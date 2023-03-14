 PHOTOS: Scenes from the Green is the New Black Fashion Extravaganza in Carbondale | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Scenes from the Green is the New Black Fashion Extravaganza in Carbondale

Parton Goes on Vacation by Hoohah, a scene from the Green is the New Black Fashion Extravaganza in Carbondale last weekend. For more photos from the event, see page 9.
Cassandra Ballard/Post Independent
Skye Aire, by Skye Barker Maa
Cassandra Ballard/Post Independent
Parton Goes on Vacation by Hoohah
Cassandra Ballard/Post Independent
Land of Peace
Cassandra Ballard/Post Independent
Don’t be so intents, by Laura Stover
Cassandra Ballard/Post Independent
Wheeled fashion
Cassandra Ballard/Post Independent
Studio Rand
Cassandra Ballard/Post Independent
A final dance scene from the Green is the New Black Fashion Extravaganza.
Cassandra Ballard/Post Independent

