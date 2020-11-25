PHOTOS: Setting up for the holidays at West Canyon Nurseries | PostIndependent.com
YOUR AD HERE »

PHOTOS: Setting up for the holidays at West Canyon Nurseries

News News |

Chelsea Self
  

This will be Amy and Derek Anglemyer’s second year selling live Christmas trees after taking over West Canyon Nurseries just east of New Castle in September of 2018. This year they hope to have 130 live trees ranging in size from 3 to 10 foot, an assortment of wreaths, garland and decorative table arrangements after collaborating with florist Bramble and Vine. Christmas tree sales start the Friday after Thanksgiving and they will be open 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. everyday until all trees are sold.

Derek Anglemyer checks light bulbs on the red barn at West Canyon Nurseries in preparation for the Christmas tree sales.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Derek and Amy Anglemyer string lights around the railing while setting up for Christmas tree sales at West Canyon Nurseries.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Maeve Anglemyer helps her sister and mom decorate a Christmas tree at West Canyon Nurseries.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Derek Anglemyer strings lights around the railing while setting up for Christmas tree sales at West Canyon Nurseries.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Christmas tree sales are set to begin at West Canyon Nurseries on the Friday after Thanksgiving.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Amy and Derek Anglemyer move Christmas trees around in preparation for sales to begin at West Canyon Nurseries the Friday after Thanksgiving.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Derek and Amy Anglemyer string lights around the railing while setting up for Christmas tree sales at West Canyon Nurseries.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent

 

 

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Local
See more