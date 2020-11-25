PHOTOS: Setting up for the holidays at West Canyon Nurseries
This will be Amy and Derek Anglemyer’s second year selling live Christmas trees after taking over West Canyon Nurseries just east of New Castle in September of 2018. This year they hope to have 130 live trees ranging in size from 3 to 10 foot, an assortment of wreaths, garland and decorative table arrangements after collaborating with florist Bramble and Vine. Christmas tree sales start the Friday after Thanksgiving and they will be open 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. everyday until all trees are sold.
