PHOTOS: Shorn for summer: Sopris Alpaca Farm shear day near Silt

Kyle Michals gets a kiss from Doll Baby during the annual shear day at Sopris Alpaca Farm.

The alpacas at Sopris Alpaca Farm are officially ready for summer after getting shorn last Thursday. The three-man shear crew with the company TopKnot took the stress away from owners Kim and Cory Wesson and worked throughout the day to shear, trim toenails and vaccinate 64 of the alpacas at the farm between New Castle and Silt.

Harvested wool is weighed and tested for quality before being processed into yarn and dryer balls.

The yarn is used to make an assortment of items, including blankets, scarves, sweaters, gloves and even soles for shoes, which are all sold at the farm boutique located next to Coal Ridge High School at 35795 US Highway 6 in Silt.

Pete Hofman and Seth Edwards work together to shear an alpaca during the annual shear day at Sopris Alpaca Farm in Silt.

Freshly shorn alpacas and those waiting for their turn hang out in pens outside of the barn at Sopris Alpaca Farm.

A young alpaca waits its turn to be sheared at Sopris Alpaca Farm.

Shearers hand over a small sample of Tiffy Tuesday's wool during shear day at Sopris Alpaca Farm.

Shearer Pete Hofman shears an alpaca at Sopris Alpaca Farm last Thursday.

Kyle Michals and Pete Hofman work together to lay down a young alpaca for shear day at Sopris Alpaca Farm.

Sopris Alpaca Farm Co-owner Cory Wesson walks a freshly shorn alpaca from the barn to the holding pens during the annual shear day.

Weigh totals and notes are jotted down after each alpaca is shorn to track the quality of the wool at the annual shear day at Sopris Alpaca Farm.

Two-year-old Kazimiera Miller checks out the alpacas at the annual shear day at Sopris Alpaca Farm.

