PHOTOS: Shorn for summer: Sopris Alpaca Farm shear day near Silt
The alpacas at Sopris Alpaca Farm are officially ready for summer after getting shorn last Thursday. The three-man shear crew with the company TopKnot took the stress away from owners Kim and Cory Wesson and worked throughout the day to shear, trim toenails and vaccinate 64 of the alpacas at the farm between New Castle and Silt.
Harvested wool is weighed and tested for quality before being processed into yarn and dryer balls.
The yarn is used to make an assortment of items, including blankets, scarves, sweaters, gloves and even soles for shoes, which are all sold at the farm boutique located next to Coal Ridge High School at 35795 US Highway 6 in Silt.
Visual Journalist Chelsea Self can be reached at 970-384-9108 or cself@postindependent.com.
