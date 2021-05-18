 PHOTOS: Signs of spring | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Signs of spring

Chelsea Self
  

A mother goose walks her baby geese across Devereux Road in Glenwood as a crow flies across with grass in it's beak.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
The white flowers of a snow crabapple tree bloom at Glenwood City Hall.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A baby goose walks towards a muddy puddle to get a drink on a warm spring day in Glenwood.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Purple flowers bloom on a royalty lilac bush at Two Rivers Park in Glenwood.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A mother goose watches over her goslings while they nibble on seeds and grass near Devereux road in Glenwood.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
The pink flowers of a cherry blossom tree bloom in Two Rivers Park in Glenwood.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Green oakbrush paint the steep red slopes of red mountain in Glenwood.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Visual Journalist Chelsea Self can be reached at 970-384-9108 or cself@postindependent.com

