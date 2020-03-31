PHOTOS: Signs of the times | PostIndependent.com

PHOTOS: Signs of the times

Signs around Garfield County.

News News | March 31, 2020

Staff Report
  

The Starlight Lodge in Glenwood.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
 Near New Store, a thrift shop, in downtown Carbondale.
Thomas Phippen / Post Independent
Downtown Carbondale.
Thomas Phippen / Post Independent
Glenwood Springs Mall
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Crystal Theatre in Carbondale.
Thomas Phippen / Post Independent
With shows cancelled and postponed for now, the Ute Theater in Rifle is sending positive thoughts to the community during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Signs-gpi-040120-6
Sweet Coloradough in Glenwood.
Peter Baumann / Post Independent
Big Sid’s Liquor in Glenwood.
Peter Baumann / Post Independent

