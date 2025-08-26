PHOTOS: Silt Heyday says hey
Silt celebrated its annual Heyday festival this past weekend, filling Veterans Park with music, food and community spirit. The park, tucked behind the library, town hall and police station, bustled with activity as families browsed vendor booths, enjoyed live entertainment and took in longtime favorites such as vintage baseball and the quilt show.
Last year’s event saw only a handful of vendors, but this year participation quadrupled, drawing a much larger crowd. Organizers and residents alike said the boost reflects the value of supporting local craftspeople and neighbors, a tradition that helps strengthen community ties while keeping the festival vibrant.
