PHOTOS: Silt Heyday says hey

Silt celebrated its annual Heyday festival this past weekend, filling Veterans Park with music, food and community spirit. The park, tucked behind the library, town hall and police station, bustled with activity as families browsed vendor booths, enjoyed live entertainment and took in longtime favorites such as vintage baseball and the quilt show.

Last year’s event saw only a handful of vendors, but this year participation quadrupled, drawing a much larger crowd. Organizers and residents alike said the boost reflects the value of supporting local craftspeople and neighbors, a tradition that helps strengthen community ties while keeping the festival vibrant.

Honeycomb House, run by Emily Poirier, sells various types of rocks and gems, like these two friends with wire-rimmed glasses and mohawks, which were watching Silt Heyday on Saturday afternoon. Katherine Tomanek/Post Independent

Jenn Cleary, owner of SoJourney Photography, holds up two of her photos of a bear and cactus on Saturday afternoon at Silt Heyday, which have been printed on wood through a process of printing on paper, gesso, and rubbing until only the image is left on the photo. SoJourney Photography does elopement shoots, milestones, family and lifestyle shoots as well. Katherine Tomanek/Post Independent

Lost in Space Trading Co., owned by Michael Carter, was selling necklace pieces and gems at Silt Heyday on Saturday afternoon. Katherine Tomanek/Post Independent

Announcer Michael Clark reads the history of Silt Heyday on Saturday afternoon. Katherine Tomanek/Post Independent

The tug-o-war game was energetic on Saturday during Silt Heyday, with many parents watching their child pull with all their strength to win the game. Katherine Tomanek/Post Independent

Maureen Hanson holds up some of her prize-winning jams, which were submitted to the Garfield County Fair & Rodeo, winning first prize many times. Mo Jam, Hanson’s company, sells flavors like Honey Peach and Pear Rosemary, which were available at Silt Heyday on Saturday. Katherine Tomanek/Post Independent

Brian Weller was drawing caricatures at Silt Heyday on Saturday afternoon, to promote his business, Brian Weller Arts. When this trio received their caricature, they laughed over their exaggerated features. Katherine Tomanek/Post Independent