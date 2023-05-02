PHOTOS: Smiles abound at New Castle pinewood derby

A child gets her face painted during the Carritos de madera Carreras pinewood derby in New Castle on Saturday.

The Iglesia Cristo La Roca congregation in New Castle has been hosting its annual Carritos de madera Carreras pinewood derby since 2016. On Saturday, it once again hosted its pinewood derby event, where it received at least 80 registered cars.

The event originally started with a wooden track but now uses a sleek metal course complete with digital technology. Included with the day’s races were games and face paintings for children.

Congregations as far as Delta, Grand Junction and Edwards participated Saturday.

A clown pays a visit to the Carritos de madera Carreras pinewood derby in New Castle on Saturday.

Children play a game prior to the start of the Carritos de madera Carreras pinewood derby in New Castle on Saturday.

A child hops on a pogo stick during the Carritos de madera Carreras pinewood derby in New Castle on Saturday.

A man prepares a pinewood box car prior to the start of the Carritos de madera Carreras pinewood derby in New Castle on Saturday.

A child tests pinewood cars prior to the start of the Carritos de madera Carreras pinewood derby in New Castle on Saturday.

Cars get set up during the Carritos de madera Carreras pinewood derby in New Castle on Saturday.

The start line of the Carritos de madera Carreras pinewood derby in New Castle on Saturday.

