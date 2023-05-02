PHOTOS: Smiles abound at New Castle pinewood derby
The Iglesia Cristo La Roca congregation in New Castle has been hosting its annual Carritos de madera Carreras pinewood derby since 2016. On Saturday, it once again hosted its pinewood derby event, where it received at least 80 registered cars.
The event originally started with a wooden track but now uses a sleek metal course complete with digital technology. Included with the day’s races were games and face paintings for children.
Congregations as far as Delta, Grand Junction and Edwards participated Saturday.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.