 PHOTOS: Soaking in the last bit of Garfield County’s fall colors | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Soaking in the last bit of Garfield County’s fall colors

Chelsea Self
  

The sun peaks through yellow leaves during a mild fall day in New Castle.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A three-quarter moon peaks through yellow leaves at the top of a tree at the Silt River Park on a chilly fall morning south of Silt.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Yellows, greens, oranges and reds line the shore of the Colorado River near the Silt River Park trails on a chilly fall morning.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Yellow, orange and green leaves reflect in a pond at the Silt River Park on a chilly morning south of Silt.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Yellows, greens, oranges and reds line the shore of the Colorado River near the Silt River Park trails on a chilly fall morning.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Pink and red leaves soak in as much sunshine as possible on a mild fall afternoon in New Castle.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Yellow and green leaves of a cattail plant shine in the afternoon sun on a mild fall afternoon in Alder Park in New Castle.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
The yellow of leaves on a tree in New Castle is illuminated by the afternoon sun on a bluebird sky day.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent

