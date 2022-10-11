PHOTOS: Sopris Elementary School students run to raise money at annual FUNdrun
Sopris Elementary School students took part in the annual FUNdrun fundraising event on Tuesday afternoon just outside of the school. As the school’s main fundraiser, the kids collected pledges for how many laps they successfully completed, which was tracked with a mark on their arm every time they crossed the starting line.
Past FUNdruns have given the school the opportunity to purchase cross country skis, an egg incubator, video cameras and provided funding for field trips.
