PHOTOS: Sopris Elementary School students run to raise money at annual FUNdrun

Sopris Elementary School students run laps during the school's annual FUNdrun fundraising event on Tuesday afternoon in the field adjacent to the school.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Sopris Elementary School students took part in the annual FUNdrun fundraising event on Tuesday afternoon just outside of the school. As the school’s main fundraiser, the kids collected pledges for how many laps they successfully completed, which was tracked with a mark on their arm every time they crossed the starting line.

Past FUNdruns have given the school the opportunity to purchase cross country skis, an egg incubator, video cameras and provided funding for field trips.

Sopris Elementary School students check in to get marks on their hands to track their laps during the annual running fundraiser event on Tuesday afternoon.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Sopris Elementary School students show off the number of marks on their arm indicating the number of laps their successfully ran at the school’s annual FUNdrun fundraising event on Tuesday afternoon.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Sopris Elementary School students fall to the ground and begin counting the marks on their arms after completing their 20-minute run at the school’s annual running fundraiser on Tuesday afternoon.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent