PHOTOS: Spring cleaning at the Glenwood Hot Springs Pool
The Glenwood Hot Springs pool closed Monday and Tuesday for scheduled maintenance and cleaning. After draining the pool, crews worked to power wash and clean the bottom of the pool while construction crews lifted and removed the stone blocks on the outer perimeter of the pool to clean out any build up of debris underneath.
The pool closes periodically for scheduled cleaning and maintenance and expects the next closure to be after the busy summer months.
Visual Journalist Chelsea Self can be reached at 970-384-9108 or cself@postindependent.com.
