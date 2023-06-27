YOUR AD HERE »

PHOTOS: Spring Creek Fire continues to burn in Parachute

News News |

  

A gust of wind reignites the Spring Creek Fire on Tuesday.
Taylor Cramer/Post Independent

The Spring Creek Fire has grown to more than 3,000 acres as fire personnel continue to battle the burn that was first reported in Parachute on Saturday. Authorities are asking citizens to avoid the area if possible.

A place release retardant on the Spring Creek Fire near Parachute early Monday evening.
BLM/Courtesy
Smoke from the Spring Creek Fire in Parachute, taken from the east side of Rifle looking west, rises early Monday evening.
Gary Miller/Courtesy
Parachute Police Chief Sam Stewart speaks with a member of the Bureau of Land Management at Cottonwood Park, where firefighters are set to camp out.
Taylor Cramer/Post Independent
Smoke arises from the Spring Creek Fire on Tuesday.
Taylor Cramer/Post Independent
A place release retardant on to the Spring Creek Fire on Tuesday.
Taylor Cramer/Post Independent
The Spring Creek Fire has grown to more than 3,000 acres since Saturday.
BLM/Courtesy

Local
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 