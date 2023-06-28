PHOTOS: Spring Creek Fire from up close and afar
Plenty of unbelievable photos have so far emerged from the Spring Creek Fire near Parachute. People toward Grand Junction and, on the opposite side, as far as Eagle County, saw smoke rise from this wildland fire.
Meanwhile, photos continue to be posted online from the firefighters themselves. Despite dangerous conditions, they take these shots to give folks an up-close look at what’s really taking place. The photos are taken from land and plane.
More photos are found on page A4.
