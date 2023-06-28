PHOTOS: Spring Creek Fire from up close and afar

A plane sits near the runway at Rifle Garfield County Airport as smoke rises from the Spring Creek Fire near Parachute.

Cris Hauskins/Courtesy

Plenty of unbelievable photos have so far emerged from the Spring Creek Fire near Parachute. People toward Grand Junction and, on the opposite side, as far as Eagle County, saw smoke rise from this wildland fire.

Meanwhile, photos continue to be posted online from the firefighters themselves. Despite dangerous conditions, they take these shots to give folks an up-close look at what’s really taking place. The photos are taken from land and plane.

A view of the Spring Creek Fire from the side of a flying plane. UCR/Courtesy

Planes about to take off to drop retardant at the Spring Creek Fire. UCR/Courtesy

A helicopter flies through smoke at the Spring Creek Fire. UCR/Courtesy

A plane releases retardant on to the Spring Creek Fire on Tuesday. Taylor Cramer/Post Independent

A helicopter passes by the Spring Creek Fire on Tuesday. Taylor Cramer/Post Independent

Smoke from the Spring Creek Fire in Parachute, taken from the east side of Rifle looking west, rises early Monday evening. Monica Miller/Courtesy

A plane releases retardant on the Spring Creek Fire near Parachute early Monday evening. BLM/Courtesy