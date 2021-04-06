 PHOTOS: Spring is in the air | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Spring is in the air

Chelsea Self
  

A pair of cyclists ride the Rio Grande Trail between Glenwood Springs and Carbondale on Monday afternoon.
Chelsea Self /Post Independent
A paddle boarder rides the wave at the Glenwood Whitewater Park on Monday afternoon.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
People fish and hang out on the rocks near the shore of the Roaring Fork River near Veltus Park on Monday afternoon.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A group of Glenwood Springs High School students play spike ball outside of the school during the lunch hour on Monday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A fisherwoman snags a fish while fishing the swim beach at Two Rivers Park on Monday afternoon.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A golfer enjoys the mild morning temps at the Glenwood Springs Golf Course on Monday morning.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A bike rider rides the Rio Grande Trail just south of Glenwood on Monday afternoon.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A bike rider takes the bike path behind Glenwood Springs High School on Monday afternoon.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Visual Journalist Chelsea Self can be reached at 970-384-9108 or cself@postindependent.com

