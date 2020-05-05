PHOTOS: Spring prep at West Canyon Nurseries

Derek Anglemyer moves plants around on display for purchase at West Canyon Nurseries.

Amy and Derek Anglemyer took over West Canyon Nurseries near New Castle in September of 2018 and have been bringing the 13-acre property back to life since then.

They partnered with Amy’s parents, who own the property to revamp the nursery in hopes of making it what it used to be. West Canyon has been a tree farm for 20 years and was once the go-to place for locals. The nursery now has two greenhouses where they are growing perennials, annuals and hanging baskets. They also offer soils, pottery, shrubs and Christmas Trees in the winter.

The Anglemyers have hopes to revitalize the farm and create a fun atmosphere that families can enjoy. They hope to begin hosting community events to raise money for various causes In the valley. This year is dedicated to building a great first impression with customers and building a relationship with the community.

Co-owner Amy Anglemyer dead-heads flowers in the greenhouse located on the West Canyon Nurseries property near New Castle.

West Canyon Nurseries now offers perennials, annuals, hanging baskets, soils and soil amendments, as well as, a variety of trees, deciduous and evergreen and hardy shrubs.

Derek Anglemyer transfers a decorative grass from a small planter to a larger one.

