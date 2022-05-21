 PHOTOS: Spring snow doesn’t stop Roaring Fork High School Class of 2022 from graduating | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Spring snow doesn’t stop Roaring Fork High School Class of 2022 from graduating

Roaring Fork High School students usher in their final day as seniors by tossing graduation caps in the air Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

A weekend spring snow shower didn’t keep Roaring Fork High School Class of 2022 from turning tassels Saturday. Seeking refuge from the high-country cold, the Rams graduated 73 seniors inside the gym.

Roaring Fork High School senior Graham Hazleton plays saxophone one last time before walking to receive his diploma during the Class of 2022 graduation ceremony Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Roaring Fork High School senior Celeste Fullerton hugs teacher Ken Woodard during the Class of 2022 graduation ceremony Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Roaring Fork High School senior Luz Arlette Gallardo receives her diploma during the Class of 2022 graduation ceremony Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Roaring Fork High School senior Sienna Pargiter-Walker gives a speech during the Class of 2022 graduation ceremony Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Roaring Fork High School senior Omar Gomez Rodriguez looks toward the bleachers during the Class of 2022 graduation ceremony Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Roaring Fork High School senior Ross Barlow receives a fist bump during the Class of 2022 graduation ceremony.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Roaring Fork High School senior Robin Muse rises to walk toward the stage during the Class of 2022 graduation ceremony Saturday.

Reporter Ray K. Erku can be reached at 612-423-5273 or rerku@postindependent.com

