 PHOTOS: Strawberry Days ripe with sweet treats, live music and more | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Strawberry Days ripe with sweet treats, live music and more

A child inside a giant plastic beach ball tries navigating across a pool of water during Strawberry Days in Glenwood Springs on Sunday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

It takes water to raise fruit, so this weekend’s heavy rain in Glenwood Springs was just the ticket to usher in the city’s 46th annual Strawberry Days festival. But amid the inclement weather came just enough sunshine for folks to enjoy a weekend full of sweet treats, vendors, live music and of course the parade.

A Glenwood Springs police officer enjoying the moment before the Strawberry Days Parade comes down the street Saturday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
A trombonist with the 101st Army Band from Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora participates in the Strawberry Days Parade in Glenwood Springs on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
A Glenwood Springs firefighter gives a thumbs up during the Strawberry Days Parade on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
A Strawberry Days Parade participant tries pumping up spectators.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
A mascot slaps hands with a Strawberry Days Parade visitor in Glenwood Springs on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
A Strawberry Days Parade participant blows bubbles.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
The Strawberry Days Parade unfolds in Glenwood Springs on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
A performer juggles blocks during Strawberry Days in Glenwood Springs on Sunday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
Brayden Ford of Rifle munches into a fried turkey leg during Strawberry Days in Glenwood Springs on Sunday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
An acrobat in action during Strawberry Days on Sunday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
Live music at Strawberry Days.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

