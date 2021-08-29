PHOTOS: Strawberry Shortcut returns to new finish venue, race routes

A group of Glenwood Springs Middle Schoolers leads the pack out of the gate on Seventh Street in downtown Glenwood Springs for the 43rd Strawberry Shortcut Wiley Coyote 5K on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.

John Stroud/Post Independent

It took an extra year, but the 43rd running of the Strawberry Shortcut took to the streets and paths of Glenwood Springs Saturday morning.

More than 100 runners and walkers toed the line for the 10K, 5K and 1-mile events — and in some cases all three — after the popular community race took a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Regan Kerst tries to keep her hat in place as she nears the finish of the Strawberry Shortcut Nancy Reinisch Mile in downtown Glenwood Springs on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.

John Stroud/Post Independent

Originally just a 10K race, the event added the 5K and 1-mile runs over the years and is usually held in conjunction with the Strawberry Days Festival in June. Since the festival took a second year off this year, race organizers decided to go it alone on the final weekend of August. They expect to return to Strawberry Days weekend next year.

The 5K and 1-mile runs were named in memory of two longtime runners and supporters of local community races, Bob Willey and Nancy Reinisch. The Shortcut serves as a fundraiser for Special Olympics.

Bob Albright, a regular at community running races in the Roaring Fork Valley, gives the thumbs-up at the finish of the Strawberry Shortcut Willey Coyote 5K in downtown Glenwood Springs on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.

John Stroud/Post Independent

Following are the top-10 finishers in each event:

10K (*denotes female)

1. Jack Splittler (41 minutes, 41 seconds; 2. *Rachel Bachman Perkins (42:54); 3. *Dana Peterson (46:34); 4. Nick Croissant (46:48); 5. *Coral Thompson (46:54); 6. Ryan Anthon (47:34); 7. Ryan Picchini (48:00); 8. *Anne Swanson (47:34); 9.Bob Dubois (48:09); 10. Paul Erwin (48:34).

Willey Coyote 5K

Braden Meason crosses the finish line under the Grand Avenue Bridge just ahead of Warren Swanson in the Willey Coyote 5K, part of the Strawberry Shortcut community running races on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 in downtown Glenwood Springs.

John Stroud/Post Independent

1. Braden Meason (20:37); 2. Warren Swanson (20:41); 3. Eric Lamb (20:53); 4. Calvin Swanson (21:19); 5. Henry Smith (21:43); 6. *Jennifer Spittler (21:54); 7. Brian Pearson (22:43); 8. *Jessica McElroy (23:44); 9. *Dana Peterson (24:09); 10. Brad Palmer (24:32).

Jennifer Spittler crosses the finish line under the Grand Avenue Bridge as the top female finisher in the Willey Coyote 5K, part of the Strawberry Shortcut community running races on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 in downtown Glenwood Springs.

John Stroud/Post Independent

Nancy Reinisch 1 Mile

1. Henry Smith (6 minutes, 48 seconds); 2. Keith Bushman (8:06); 3. Kilian Smith (8:14); 4. Jason Smith (8:15); 5. Brody Evans (8:42); 6. Andrew Karow (8:50); 7. *Dana Peterson (8:46); 8. Jeff Carlson (9:19); 9. *Penelope Whattoff (9:43); 10. *Gina Guiliani (9:54).

Runners leave the start of the 43rd Strawberry Shortcut Willey Coyote 5K on Seventh Street in downtown Glenwood Springs, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.

John Stroud/Post Independent

A trio of young runners, from left, Rowan Orcutt, Harper Kerst and Regan Kerst, take to the course at the start of the Strawberry Shortcut Nancy Reinisch Mile on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 in downtown Glenwood Springs.

John Stroud/Post Independent

David Hayes, front, waves to onlookers as he nears the finish of the Strawberry Shortcut Nancy Reinisch Mile run in downtown Glenwood Springs on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.

John Stroud/Post Independent

Senior Reporter/Managing Editor John Stroud can be reached at 970-384-9160 or jstroud@postindependent.com.