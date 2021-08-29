PHOTOS: Strawberry Shortcut returns to new finish venue, race routes
It took an extra year, but the 43rd running of the Strawberry Shortcut took to the streets and paths of Glenwood Springs Saturday morning.
More than 100 runners and walkers toed the line for the 10K, 5K and 1-mile events — and in some cases all three — after the popular community race took a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
Originally just a 10K race, the event added the 5K and 1-mile runs over the years and is usually held in conjunction with the Strawberry Days Festival in June. Since the festival took a second year off this year, race organizers decided to go it alone on the final weekend of August. They expect to return to Strawberry Days weekend next year.
The 5K and 1-mile runs were named in memory of two longtime runners and supporters of local community races, Bob Willey and Nancy Reinisch. The Shortcut serves as a fundraiser for Special Olympics.
Following are the top-10 finishers in each event:
10K (*denotes female)
1. Jack Splittler (41 minutes, 41 seconds; 2. *Rachel Bachman Perkins (42:54); 3. *Dana Peterson (46:34); 4. Nick Croissant (46:48); 5. *Coral Thompson (46:54); 6. Ryan Anthon (47:34); 7. Ryan Picchini (48:00); 8. *Anne Swanson (47:34); 9.Bob Dubois (48:09); 10. Paul Erwin (48:34).
Willey Coyote 5K
1. Braden Meason (20:37); 2. Warren Swanson (20:41); 3. Eric Lamb (20:53); 4. Calvin Swanson (21:19); 5. Henry Smith (21:43); 6. *Jennifer Spittler (21:54); 7. Brian Pearson (22:43); 8. *Jessica McElroy (23:44); 9. *Dana Peterson (24:09); 10. Brad Palmer (24:32).
Nancy Reinisch 1 Mile
1. Henry Smith (6 minutes, 48 seconds); 2. Keith Bushman (8:06); 3. Kilian Smith (8:14); 4. Jason Smith (8:15); 5. Brody Evans (8:42); 6. Andrew Karow (8:50); 7. *Dana Peterson (8:46); 8. Jeff Carlson (9:19); 9. *Penelope Whattoff (9:43); 10. *Gina Guiliani (9:54).
Senior Reporter/Managing Editor John Stroud can be reached at 970-384-9160 or jstroud@postindependent.com.
