PHOTOS: Student artwork exhibits showcase high school talents

Jason and Rebecca Segal check out the Glenwood Springs High School student art show, which was on display last week.
John Stroud/Post Independent

End-of-year student art exhibits have been on display at area high schools over the past two weeks, including at Glenwood Springs and Roaring Fork high schools. Here’s a small snapshot of some of the work that was showcased at the two schools.

“Hope” by Glenwood Springs High School student Averie Reynolds, was named “Best of Show” and took first place in the drawing category at the annual GSHS student art show this spring.
John Stroud/Post Independent
This slide table by Roaring Fork High School student Oliver Skayen was given the Best in Show award at the RFHS Art and Woodworking Show.
John Stroud/Post Independent
Sculpture art at the GSHS student art show.
John Stroud/Post Independent
3D metal on wood piece by Corbin Carpenter at RFHS.
John Stroud/Post Independent
Painting of a fish by Swedish exchange student Maja Wahren at the RFHS art show.
John Stroud/Post Independent
A wood cutting board in the shape of a guitar by Cesar Olivo at the RFHS art show.
John Stroud/Post Independent
An AP Art piece by Jax Carpenter at the RFHS art show.
John Stroud/Post Independent
A mosaic piece by Erica Crownhart at the RFHS student art show.
John Stroud/Post Independent

