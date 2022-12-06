 PHOTOS: Students get real life budgeting lessons at financial literacy fair | PostIndependent.com
YOUR AD HERE »

PHOTOS: Students get real life budgeting lessons at financial literacy fair

News News |

Chelsea Self
  

A group of Glenwood Springs High School students check in at the reality dental table to get an understanding of dental procedure costs at the Reality Town Financial Literacy Fair.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Glenwood Springs High School students experienced a taste of the real world on Tuesday at the second annual Reality Town Financial Literacy Fair. Volunteers from the community taught students how to budget and manage finances at various tables set up to represent a wide variety of expenses. Students received pay stubs, monthly salaries and a variety of “life situations” before bouncing around 25 booths to purchase housing, vehicles, insurance, groceries and and other expenses with the hopes of staying within their budget.

Volunteer Mary Lamb helps a student pick out a car based on the size of their make believe family at the Reality Town Financial Literacy Fair at Glenwood Springs High School.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Handbooks wait for students at the Reality Town Financial Literacy Fair at Glenwood Springs High School on Tuesday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A Glenwood Springs High School Student spins the wheel to see how many traffic tickets they have at the table learning about how car insurance works at the Reality Town Financial Literacy Fair on Tuesday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A volunteer runs through property tax numbers with students based on their house size or living situation at the Reality Town Financial Literacy Fair on Tuesday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Glenwood Springs High School students run through prices of groceries and how to use coupons at the “grocery store” table at the Reality Town Financial Literacy Fair.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Glenwood Springs High School students check in at the supplemental income table at the start of the Reality Town Financial Literacy Fair on Tuesday.
RealityTown-GPI-120622-1

AdProof
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 