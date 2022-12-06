PHOTOS: Students get real life budgeting lessons at financial literacy fair
Glenwood Springs High School students experienced a taste of the real world on Tuesday at the second annual Reality Town Financial Literacy Fair. Volunteers from the community taught students how to budget and manage finances at various tables set up to represent a wide variety of expenses. Students received pay stubs, monthly salaries and a variety of “life situations” before bouncing around 25 booths to purchase housing, vehicles, insurance, groceries and and other expenses with the hopes of staying within their budget.
