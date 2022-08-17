 PHOTOS: Students head back to school at Kathryn Senor Elementary School | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Students head back to school at Kathryn Senor Elementary School

Chelsea Self
  

New Kathryn Senor Elementary School Principal Tara DeWitte walks a new student to her classroom on the first day back to school for the 2022-23 school year in New Castle.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent

School started for students and teachers across the Re-2 school district on Monday morning for the 2022-23 school year.

Maria Gonzalez walks her daughter Evelyn to her first day in kindergarten at Kathryn Senor Elementary School in New Castle on Monday morning.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Urban Gordon runs to greet Kathryn Senor Elementary School in-house substitute teacher Jennifer Sirbu before he headed over to the middle school for the first day back for the 2022-23 school year in New Castle.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Ms. Carmel welcomes fourth grader Destiny Tapio back to school on Monday morning at Kathryn Senor Elementary School in New Castle.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent

