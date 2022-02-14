 PHOTOS: Students spread love on Valentine’s Day at Sopris Elementary School | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Students spread love on Valentine’s Day at Sopris Elementary School

Chelsea Self
  

Students at Sopris Elementary School in Glenwood Springs had a heart-filled Monday while celebrating Valentine’s Day with classmates and teachers. Art classes were heart themed and students had the opportunity to make Valentines, cards and pictures for their special someone.

Sopris Elementary School second-grader Maddie Army looks through the goodies in her Valentine's Day box on Monday afternoon.
Second-grader Junior Diaz de Leon paints a heart picture frame for a special someone on Valentine's Day while in class at Sopris Elementary School on Monday afternoon.
First-grader Heden Alvarez works on decorating her Valentine's Day envelope for a special someone in her art class at Sopris Elementary School on Monday.
Sopris Elementary School second-grader Livy Cloud organizes the Valentines in her box on Valentine's Day on Monday afternoon.
Second-grader Rosalyn Gordon looks through the goodies in her Valentines box on Valentine's Day at Sopris Elementary School.
Second-grader Parker Nimo paints a heart picture frame for a special someone on Valentine's Day while in class at Sopris Elementary School on Monday afternoon.
Sopris Elementary School second-graders pick out stickers for their Valentine's Day cards on Monday afternoon.
First-grader Levi Booth holds up the heart he made in art class on Valentine's Day at Sopris Elementary School on Monday.
A Sopris Elementary School first-grader works on a Valentine's Day card in Mrs.Berns' art class on Monday afternoon.
Sopris Elementary School first-graders Cayden Monjaras and Zoe Vargas pick out beads for their hearts in art class on Valentine's Day.
Sopris Elementary School second-graders pick out stickers for their Valentine's Day cards on Monday afternoon.
Visual Journalist Chelsea Self can be reached at 970-384-9108 or cself@postindependent.com

