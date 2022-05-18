PHOTOS: Summit to Sea trail builders rebuild temporary, primitive trail to Hanging Lake
Trail reconstruction crews have been busy reconstruction the Hanging Lake Trail after last summer’s multiple heavy rain events and debris slides in Glenwood Canyon. The popular trail was largely destroyed and washed away after mud, rocks and debris swept down the Deadhorse Creek drainage as a result of historic rainfall hitting the burn scar of the Grizzly Creek Fire which swept through Glenwood Canyon in August of 2020.
Before
Now
Before
Now
Visual Journalist Chelsea Self can be reached at 970-384-9108 or cself@postindependent.com
