PHOTOS: Summit to Sea trail builders rebuild temporary, primitive trail to Hanging Lake

Hanging Lake reservations opening Monday, first hikes June 25

Trail reconstruction crews have been busy reconstruction the Hanging Lake Trail after last summer’s multiple heavy rain events and debris slides in Glenwood Canyon. The popular trail was largely destroyed and washed away after mud, rocks and debris swept down the Deadhorse Creek drainage as a result of historic rainfall hitting the burn scar of the Grizzly Creek Fire which swept through Glenwood Canyon in August of 2020.

Trail crews are using a rope and pulley system to get equipment up the steep Hanging Lake Trail to reconstruct a new primitive trail to the popular lake in Glenwood Canyon.

Debris from last summer's debris slide sits on top of a large boulder in Deadhorse Creek along the Hanging Lake Trail. The trail was largely destroyed and covered by debris after last summer's multiple heavy rain events and debris slides in Glenwood Canyon.

Summit to Sea trail builders use hand tools to reshape and move large rocks from the Hanging Lake Trail near bridge number two.

Summit to Sea trail builders work on reconstructing bridge number two on the Hanging Lake Trail. Bridge number two was completely destroyed and washed away during last summer's multiple heavy rain events and debris slides in Glenwood Canyon.

Pieces of what was once bridge number two on the Hanging Lake Trail sits piled up after it was washed down stream during last summer's multiple heavy rain events and debris slides in Glenwood Canyon.

Before

Rock and debris fill the creek and nearly covers a picnic table at the Hanging Lake Trailhead after recent flash flooding in Glenwood Canyon.

Now

The picnic bench at the Hanging Lake Trail head has been dugout from beneath rocks and debris after last summer's multiple heavy rain events and debris slides in Glenwood Canyon.

Before

Bridge number one on the Hanging Lake Trail was once covered in mud and heavily damaged from debris flows after flash flooding in Glenwood Canyon last summer.

Now

Bridge number one on the Hanging Lake Trail has been untwisted and cleared of debris after last summer's multiple heavy rain events and debris slides in Glenwood Canyon.

