 PHOTOS: Summit54 launches into 10th year of summer advantage classes | PostIndependent.com
YOUR AD HERE »

PHOTOS: Summit54 launches into 10th year of summer advantage classes

News News |

Chelsea Self
  

First-grader Ashlen Ramos gets excited about addition and subtraction in Ms. Caitlyn's summer advantage class at Glenwood Springs Elementary School.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent

The Summit54 Summer Advantage Program and its partners, Roaring Fork School District and Ross Montessori School, are hosting 650 elementary students for five weeks of free academic and life enrichment programming.Students from all 13 elementary schools in the Lower Valley were invited to attend the RFSD sponsored program at Basalt Elementary School, Crystal River School and Glenwood Springs Elementary School.

Kindergartner Lily Waters helps to water plants in her summer advantage class at Glenwood Springs Elementary School.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Third-graders Dylann Hughes (right) and Emily Reaser react after hitting two rocks together in their science class at the Summit54 Summer Advantage Program at Glenwood Springs Elementary School.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Third-grader Kaia Allen studies a rock in her science class at the Summit54 Summer Advantage Program at Glenwood Springs Elementary School.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Ms.Petterson interacts with a student while studying rocks in science class at the Summit54 Summer Advantage Program at Glenwood Springs Elementary School.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Fifth-grader Aiden Medrano smiles at classmate Erick Dela Cruz while they work together making music at the Summit54 Summer Advantage Program at Glenwood Springs Elementary School.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
First-grader Arilyn Escontrias listens in during a lesson on addition and subtraction in Ms. Caitlyn’s summer advantage class at Glenwood Springs High School.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Kindergartners Makeyla Cruz and Ariana Avalos Andrade learn to count coins in Mrs. Wissing’s summer advantage class at Glenwood Springs Elementary School.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Kindergartner Savanah Joseph works on counting coins in Mrs.Wissing’s summer advantage class at Glenwood Springs Elementary School.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent

AdProof
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User