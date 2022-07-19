PHOTOS: Summit54 launches into 10th year of summer advantage classes
The Summit54 Summer Advantage Program and its partners, Roaring Fork School District and Ross Montessori School, are hosting 650 elementary students for five weeks of free academic and life enrichment programming.Students from all 13 elementary schools in the Lower Valley were invited to attend the RFSD sponsored program at Basalt Elementary School, Crystal River School and Glenwood Springs Elementary School.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User