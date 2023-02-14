 PHOTOS: Sunlight Mountain hosts Special Olympics | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Sunlight Mountain hosts Special Olympics

Madison Lynch barrels down Sunlight Mountain with her coach during the Western Winter Games for Special Olympics Colorado on Friday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

More than 80 skiers and snowboarders representing 11 teams flocked to Sunlight Mountain Resort Friday to compete in the Western Winter Games for Special Olympics Colorado.

Friday’s spectacle, ushered in by an Olympic Torch procession down the mountain, included events for alpine skiing and snowboarding. 

Nordic events, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, took place at Argonaut Farm in Glenwood Springs on Saturday.

Members of the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office presented awards to athletes on Friday.

Nela Polan snowboards down a course during the Special Olympics Colorado Western Regional Games at Sunlight Mountain Resort on Friday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
Fans watch an alpine event during the Western Winter Games for Special Olympics Colorado at Sunlight Mountain on Friday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
The Western Winter Games for Special Olympics Colorado unfolds at Sunlight Mountain on Friday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
Ada Malott makes her way toward the finish line during the Western Winter Games for Special Olympics Colorado event at Sunlight Mountain on Friday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
Fans cheer on competitors during the Western Winter Games for Special Olympics Colorado at Sunlight Mountain on Friday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
Competitor David Bruens skis down the course during the Special Olympics Colorado Western Regional Games at Sunlight Mountain Resort on Friday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
A fan holds a sign during the Western Regional Winter Games at Sunlight Mountain on Friday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
A skier rides down Sunlight Mountain during a Special Olympics event on Friday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
Garfield County Sheriff’s deputies present awards to participants in the Special Olympics events held at Sunlight Mountain on Friday.
Courtesy/Walt Stowe

Local
