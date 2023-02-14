PHOTOS: Sunlight Mountain hosts Special Olympics
More than 80 skiers and snowboarders representing 11 teams flocked to Sunlight Mountain Resort Friday to compete in the Western Winter Games for Special Olympics Colorado.
Friday’s spectacle, ushered in by an Olympic Torch procession down the mountain, included events for alpine skiing and snowboarding.
Nordic events, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, took place at Argonaut Farm in Glenwood Springs on Saturday.
Members of the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office presented awards to athletes on Friday.
