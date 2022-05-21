PHOTOS: Sunshine returns for Glenwood Springs High School class of 2022 graduation

Graduates of Glenwood Springs High School class of 2022 toss their caps into the air during Saturday's commencement ceremony.

The clouds parted and the sun made a welcomed appearance at Stubler Memorial Field for Saturday’s Glenwood Springs High School class of 2022 commencement ceremony. After a day of snow and rain, the 211 graduates gathered for one last time to commemorate four years of high school including a two year pandemic that began during their sophomore year.

Also recognized during the ceremony was the sudden loss of a fellow classmate and the brutal assault of another. The graduating class of 2022 honored each of the victims and their families by donating $500 to each as this year’s senior gift.

