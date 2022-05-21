PHOTOS: Sunshine returns for Glenwood Springs High School class of 2022 graduation
The clouds parted and the sun made a welcomed appearance at Stubler Memorial Field for Saturday’s Glenwood Springs High School class of 2022 commencement ceremony. After a day of snow and rain, the 211 graduates gathered for one last time to commemorate four years of high school including a two year pandemic that began during their sophomore year.
Also recognized during the ceremony was the sudden loss of a fellow classmate and the brutal assault of another. The graduating class of 2022 honored each of the victims and their families by donating $500 to each as this year’s senior gift.
Visual Journalist Chelsea Self can be reached at 970-384-9108 or cself@postindependent.com
