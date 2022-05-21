 PHOTOS: Sunshine returns for Glenwood Springs High School class of 2022 graduation | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Sunshine returns for Glenwood Springs High School class of 2022 graduation

Graduates of Glenwood Springs High School class of 2022 toss their caps into the air during Saturday's commencement ceremony.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent

The clouds parted and the sun made a welcomed appearance at Stubler Memorial Field for Saturday’s Glenwood Springs High School class of 2022 commencement ceremony. After a day of snow and rain, the 211 graduates gathered for one last time to commemorate four years of high school including a two year pandemic that began during their sophomore year.

Also recognized during the ceremony was the sudden loss of a fellow classmate and the brutal assault of another. The graduating class of 2022 honored each of the victims and their families by donating $500 to each as this year’s senior gift.

Class of 2022 graduates walk onto Stubler Memorial Field for Saturday's Glenwood Springs High School commencement ceremony.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Graduates walk to receive their diplomas in front of family and friends at Saturday's Glenwood Springs High School class of 2022 commencement ceremony.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Glenwood Springs High School class of 2022 graduates salute the flag during the National Anthem at the start of Saturday's commencement ceremony.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Graduates congratulate each other during the Glenwood Springs High School class of 2022 commencement ceremony on Saturday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Friends and family of graduates fill Stubler Memorial Field at Saturday's Glenwood Springs High School class of 2022 commencement ceremony.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
The graduating class of 2022 celebrate a fellow graduate during Saturday's Glenwood Springs High School commencement ceremony.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Glenwood Springs High School principal Paul Freeman looks back and acknowledges the graduating class of 2022 during Saturday's commencement ceremony.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Glenwood Springs High School class of 2022 honor fallen classmate Brian Guzman who died unexpectedly in April.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Glenwood Springs High School class of 2022 graduates look out into the crowd for family and friends at the start of Saturday's commencement ceremony.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Two graduates of the Glenwood Springs High School class of 2022 lead a chant during the closing of Saturday's commencement ceremony.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Glenwood Springs High School class of 2022 valedictorian Ethan Erdman and salutatorian Katelyn Brennan take the stage to address their fellow classmates and graduates during Saturday's commencement ceremony.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Graduates smile to each other during Saturday's Glenwood Springs High School class of 2022 commencement ceremony.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Glenwood Springs High School class of 2022 valedictorian Ethan Erdman shakes hands with a fellow graduate while returning to his seat after addressing the class during Saturday's commencement ceremony.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent

