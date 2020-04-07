PHOTOS: Surprise birthday parade for 90-year-old Glenwood resident | PostIndependent.com

PHOTOS: Surprise birthday parade for 90-year-old Glenwood resident

News News | April 7, 2020

Chelsea Self
  

Betty Goode is surprised with a birthday parade for her 90th birthday on Tuesday. The parade was put on by friends who decorated their cars and drove by Betty's house cheering and wishing her happy birthday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Buy Photo

For her 90th birthday, Betty Goode’s friends surprised her with a front-row seat to a birthday parade all of her own. They decorated their cars and made signs then drove by cheering and wishing her happy birthday as she watched from the driveway of her home on Tuesday afternoon.

A woman decorates her car with balloons and streamers before the start of the birthday parade.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Buy Photo
A woman decorates her car with balloons before the start of the birthday parade on Tuesday afternoon.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Buy Photo
A woman stands away from the crowd near her car with a present for 90-year-old Betty before the start of the birthday parade on Tuesday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Buy Photo
A woman decorates her car with balloons and streamers before the start of the birthday parade.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Buy Photo
Friends of Betty Goode drive by her house and wish her a happy birthday during a parade on Tuesday morning.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Buy Photo
Betty Goode waves to drivers and friends during a surprise birthday parade for her 90th birthday on Tuesday afternoon put on my friends from her church.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Buy Photo
A woman drives by Betty Goode’s house wishing her a happy 90th birthday on Tuesday afternoon.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Buy Photo

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

News
See more