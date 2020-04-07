PHOTOS: Surprise birthday parade for 90-year-old Glenwood resident
For her 90th birthday, Betty Goode’s friends surprised her with a front-row seat to a birthday parade all of her own. They decorated their cars and made signs then drove by cheering and wishing her happy birthday as she watched from the driveway of her home on Tuesday afternoon.
