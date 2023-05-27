 PHOTOS: That’s a wrap for Rifle High School class of 2023 | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: That’s a wrap for Rifle High School class of 2023

Rifle High School seniors look at the crowd during their graduation ceremony Saturday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

Rifle High School’s graduating class of 2023 turned their tassels and received their diplomas Saturday. The mostly sunny day included 160 Bears graduating.

Rifle High School senior Jacob Coombs give a speech during graduation Saturday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
A Rifle High School students awaits to get his diploma Saturday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
A crowd watches Rifle High School’s graduation ceremony on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
Rifle High Students await graduation Saturday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
Gisela Gutierrez receives her diploma from Rifle High School on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
Rifle High School students await to receive their diplomas Saturday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
The back of some Rifle High School senior caps.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
Rifle High School senior Connor Abbott graduates from high school Saturday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
Rifle High School senior Katherine Dominguez receives her diploma on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

