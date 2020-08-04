PHOTOS: The Buddy Program goes ziplining

Trystan White zip lines across the Colorado River at the Glenwood Canyon Zipline.

Last week the Buddy Program took Rifle Middle School students on multi-day outings around the Colorado River Valley. While normally the group would take about 30 students and 10 adults on a trip to Moab in June, the group was unable to do that this year due to COVID-19.

Hoping to still stay connected with the local youth, the Buddy Program decided to take smaller groups on outdoor activities locally instead. Monday, they went rock climbing just east of Glenwood, Tuesday they took part in service projects at Rifle Gap and Wednesday they went ziplining and white water rafting.

Josey Pace (middle) gets fitted with a harness before getting a training course on the zipline.

Five Buddy Program members listen during a quick training course before riding the zipline.

A raft party floats by the zipline course at No Name.

Maddy Fields narrowly misses getting sprayed with water by a passing rafting company while ziplining across the Colorado River.

Josey Pace ziplines across the Colorado River at the Glenwood Canyon Zipline company.

Maddy Fields ziplines through the trees while spending the morning with other Buddy Program members at the Glenwood Canyon Zipline company.

Tatum Pehrson races a ziplining guide at the Glenwood Canyon Zipline company.

