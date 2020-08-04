PHOTOS: The Buddy Program goes ziplining
Last week the Buddy Program took Rifle Middle School students on multi-day outings around the Colorado River Valley. While normally the group would take about 30 students and 10 adults on a trip to Moab in June, the group was unable to do that this year due to COVID-19.
Hoping to still stay connected with the local youth, the Buddy Program decided to take smaller groups on outdoor activities locally instead. Monday, they went rock climbing just east of Glenwood, Tuesday they took part in service projects at Rifle Gap and Wednesday they went ziplining and white water rafting.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User