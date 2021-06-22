PHOTOS: The last month till showtime at the Garfield County Fair
The Teter kids continue to prep for Garco Fair 4-H sale
Post Independent photographer Chelsea Self will be producing an occasional multimedia series following the Teter family throughout the summer leading up to the Garfield County Fair as they prepare to show and sell their steers in the 4-H livestock sale.
With only 30 days until the check-in day at the Garfield County Fair, the Teter kids are busy getting their steers and heifers ready for the big weigh-in at the start of the 4-H livestock show on July 27.
Loghan, Landyn and Trey spend at least two hours every morning feeding and working with the calves. Each steer and heifer receives grain and supplements to fit their specific needs. They are given supplements to help with hair growth, probiotics for digestion, proteins and fat for weight and supplements to level out any calves with bad tempers.
The steers and heifers go through weekly weigh-ins which the Teters track and make any necessary adjustments to reach the desired weight and physical appearance for the fair. The Teters have spent years researching and talking with other producers to determine the best supplements and grains for feeding to achieve the desired results.
With the recent heat wave, the Teters have been forced to feed earlier and later to avoid the heat of the day. The heat also made them cancel a trip to Craig for a jackpot show because it would have been too much stress for the calves.
Once morning feedings and grooming is done the calves spend the day staying cool in the insulated and air conditioned barn where they can relax and stay out of the heat.
