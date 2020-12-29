 PHOTOS: The last snowstorm of 2020? | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: The last snowstorm of 2020?

Chelsea Self
  

A man shovels snow away from CO Ranch House in Bethel Plaza in downtown Glenwood after a snowstorm hit the area.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Treadz owner Jon Zalinski shovels snow in front of his downtown shop after a snowstorm left multiple inches early in the week.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Madix O'Driscoll, visiting from Utah with his family, enjoys an ice cream cone while dining outside in downtown Glenwood after an overnight snowstorm left multiple inches in the area.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A family and their dog trek through the snow in downtown Glenwood after an early week snowstorm left multiple inches.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
People dine in the outdoor dining area under Bethel Plaza on a chilly and snowy morning in downtown Glenwood.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent

