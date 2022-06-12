 PHOTOS: Things get groovy at Sunlight’s Grovestock | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Things get groovy at Sunlight’s Grovestock

People dance to a live DJ during Grovestock Festival at Sunlight Mountain Ski Resort on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

People flocked to Grovestock Festival at Sunlight Mountain Resort on Saturday to immerse themselves in live music, groovy dances and installation art. The festival is the first of its kind to hit Sunlight.

The festival continues for a third and final day on Sunday. Gates open at 9 a.m., with workshops starting at 9:30 a.m. and music at 11.

Musicians perform live at Grovestock Festival at Sunlight Mountain Ski Resort on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
Valerie Martell of Carbondale releases bubbles into the air during Grovestock Festival at Sunlight Mountain Ski Resort on Saturday. |Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
DJ John Felix performs during Grovestock Festival at Sunlight Mountain Ski Resort on Saturday. |Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Ray K. Erku/Post Indpendent
Artist Nico Heins connects a copper pyramid to vegetation which in turn plays music during Grovestock Festival at Sunlight Mountain Ski Resort on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
The stage set up at Grovestock Festival at Sunlight Mountain Ski Resort on Saturday. |Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
Parachute resident and energy worker Abigayle Morgan, who does oracle readings at Divine Moon in Silt, reads a fortune during Grovestock Festival at Sunlight Mountain Ski Resort on Saturday. |Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

