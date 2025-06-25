YOUR AD HERE »

PHOTOS: Third Thursday brings fun, fresh faces to downtown Rifle

News |

Katherine Tomanek

A patron examines art by Audrey Wegrzynowski during the first Third Thursday on Third event held by the city of Rifle on Third Street last Thursday. Wegrzynowski paints detailed nature scenes and animals on canvas. She can be found @awegzart on Instagram.
Katherine Tomanek/Post Independent

The city of Rifle hosted its first Third Thursday on Third event on June 19, featuring live music from local band Feeding Giants, smash burgers from the Hunger Techs food truck, and a variety of vendors selling their wares.

Some vendors, new to Rifle and a bit nervous at first, said they plan to return for future events. Items for sale included paintings, functional art, stickers, plants and pens — all set up near a foam cannon that offered welcome relief on a hot summer evening.

Third Thursday on Third will continue monthly through August.

Rose and Sam Willits at their booth Ravenwolf Arts & Design where they were selling stickers and other artistic endeavors. The Willits recently moved to Rifle and were excited to participate in the Third Thursday on Third.
Katherine Tomanek/Post Independent
Dan’O McCue sits amongst his Functional Art during Rifle’s first Third Thursday on Third event. McCue likes to find old toys or unused items, polish them and create a functional piece of art, like a golf club head coat rack.
Katherine Tomanek/Post Independent
The foam cannon was a huge hit for the kids at Third Thursday on Third, many diving beneath the surface and emerging with a crafted beard and mustache, giving the impression they’d aged 70 years in 10 seconds.
Katherine Tomanek/Post Independent
Maeghan Schemcekl at her booth on Third Thursday on Third, Phishy Plantz LLC, where she grows plants like flowers and herbs, but grows them in her fish tanks with her swimming friends, to provide them with oxygen and the fish give the plants a boost of rich nutrients.
Katherine Tomanek/Post Independent
Kellie Atkins’ booth at Third Thursday on Third consisted of creating your own pen, or buying one of her premade ones, from her business, Kellie’s Beadables. Take a pen, stack on some beads, and there you have it, your very own, aesthetically pleasing to you, pen.
Katherine Tomanek/Post Independent

