PHOTOS: Third Thursday brings fun, fresh faces to downtown Rifle
The city of Rifle hosted its first Third Thursday on Third event on June 19, featuring live music from local band Feeding Giants, smash burgers from the Hunger Techs food truck, and a variety of vendors selling their wares.
Some vendors, new to Rifle and a bit nervous at first, said they plan to return for future events. Items for sale included paintings, functional art, stickers, plants and pens — all set up near a foam cannon that offered welcome relief on a hot summer evening.
Third Thursday on Third will continue monthly through August.
