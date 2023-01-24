PHOTOS: This Carbondale school has its very own winter wonderland to promote physical activity

Crystal River Elementary School fourth-grade student Zeppelin Beitscher gets a boost from a fellow student who's using a chair to steady himself on skates, as classmate Jessenia Marin Soriano keeps her balance in the background, at the school's outdoor ice rink on Monday.

Crystal River Elementary School in Carbondale has its very own winter play park, complete with a mini ice rink and cross country ski tracks. The facilities are regularly used during the colder months for physical education classes, under the watch of longtime CRES P.E. teacher Marty Madsen.

A combination of parent donations and other fundraising allowed the ice rink to be built four years ago. Continued fundraising goes toward maintenance of the facility, as well as ice skates and skis. Cross country skiing has been part of the P.E. program at CRES for more than 15 years.

Crystal River Elementary School fourth graders Tatum Rice, left, and Celeste Revilla Serrano look to corral the puck in the corner of the CRES ice rink on Monday.

A group of Crystal River Elementary School third graders carry their skis to the baseball field on Tuesday where the school cross country ski course is set.

Crystal River Elementary School fourth graders Siena Katzenberger, left, and Yoanna Garcia work on their ice skating form at the CRES rink on Monday.

Crystal River Elementary School third grader Fernando Chimal Medina takes off for a lap around the school’s cross country ski course on Tuesday.

A group of fourth grade students at Crystal River Elementary School in Carbondale enjoy some outdoor physical fun on the school’s ice rink.

Crystal River Elementary School third graders, from left, Kenya Rodriguez Hernandez, Victoria Miner and Carlos Garcia make tracks on the school’s cross country ski course Tuesday.

Crystal River Elementary School fourth graders, from left, Celeste Revilla Serrano, Liam Sisneros and Sammy Palomera-Dominguez jockey for the puck on the school ice rink Monday.

Crystal River Elementary School third grader Lili Baiardo sets out for a cross country ski lap on Tuesday.

Crystal River Elementary School physical education teacher Marty Madsen clears snow from the school ice rink during a class on Monday.

Crystal River Elementary School third grader Harbour Stephens makes tracks on the school’s cross country ski course on Tuesday.

