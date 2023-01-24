PHOTOS: This Carbondale school has its very own winter wonderland to promote physical activity
Crystal River Elementary School in Carbondale has its very own winter play park, complete with a mini ice rink and cross country ski tracks. The facilities are regularly used during the colder months for physical education classes, under the watch of longtime CRES P.E. teacher Marty Madsen.
A combination of parent donations and other fundraising allowed the ice rink to be built four years ago. Continued fundraising goes toward maintenance of the facility, as well as ice skates and skis. Cross country skiing has been part of the P.E. program at CRES for more than 15 years.
