 PHOTOS: Top 21 photos of 2021 | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Top 21 photos of 2021

Here is a look back at visual journalist Chelsea Self’s favorite photos of 2021

Chelsea Self
  

Fireworks fill the air during the New Years Eve celebration in Glenwood Springs on Dec. 31, 2020.
A massive bighorn sheep ram looks down to Glenwood Springs from a hillside behind the Hotel Colorado.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Perry Ballord hugs his son Brewer through the plastic hug tent at Renew Assisted Living in Glenwood Springs.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Clouds cover the top of Mount Sopris on a cloudy and chilly day at Ironbridge Golf Course.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A mother goose walks her baby geese across Devereux Road in Glenwood while a crow flies across with grass in it's beak.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Runners sprint down the track at the Coal Ridge High School track meet in May.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
The eastbound California Zephyr train sits at the Amtrak station while a pedestrian walks down Seventh Street in downtown Glenwood.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
The Glenwood Springs Demons react after defeating the Rifle Bears during a rivalry game in April at Stubler Memorial Field.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Colorado Department of Transportation crews work to clear mud and debris from the eastbound deck of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon near Bair Ranch after a flash flood in July.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A Rifle High School pole vaulter walks back to the end of the line during warm ups for the girls pole vaulting competition at the Coal Ridge High School track and field meet.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
David Gonzalez waits for cows to make their way up the hill towards the open gate while moving cattle north of Rifle with Brackett Pollard on the morning of Memorial Day.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
The Rifle Bears celebrate after defeating the Glenwood Springs Demons during a state semi-final game in May at Stubler Memorial Field.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Cross country runners fall to the ground in exhaustion after finishing their race at the Coal Ridge cross country meet at VIX Park in New Castle in September.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
FW Lobos Meyer players from Texas hangout in the dugout during a game against the Denver Storm at Two Rivers Park in July, as part of the Triple Crown Roaring Fork Word Series tournament. Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A kid holds on for dear life while mutton busting during the family rodeo at the 2021 Garfield County Fair in late July.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
The Rifle Bears hold hands near the end of the 3A state championship game against The Classical Academy at CSU Pubelo in May.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Magdaleno Pone carries a watermelon back to the trailer during the early morning harvesting at Harvey Gap Melons.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Cowboys compete in the team-roping event at the PRCA/WPRA ProRodeo at the 2021 Garfield County Fair in Thursday.
Chelsea Self/ Post Independent
The fans and players are treated to a fly over before the start of the 3A spring state football championship game between Rifle High School and The Classical Academy in May at CSU Pueblo.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Colorado River Fire Rescue Chief Leif Sackett leads the stair climb inside the training tower to commemorate the 343 firefighters who lost their lives during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the 20th anniversary in September.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Coal Ridge Titan Ezra Williams kicks the ball in midair while trying to score against the Prospect Ridge Miners during a playoff game at Coal Ridge High School in October.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Visual Journalist Chelsea Self can be reached at 970-384-9108 or cself@postindependent.com

