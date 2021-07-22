 PHOTOS: Triple Crown Roaring Fork World Series | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Triple Crown Roaring Fork World Series

Chelsea Self
  

FW Lobos Meyer players from Texas hangout in the dugout during Wednesday's game against the Denver Storm at Two Rivers Park.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A Gameday Legends player heads back to the dugout during a game against the Denver Storm on Wednesday at Two Rivers Park.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Denver Storm players congratulate a teammate after a good hit against the opposing Gameday Legends at Two Rivers Park on Wednesday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A Denver Storm player heads to the batter's box during Wednesday's game against the Gameday Legends at Two Rivers Park.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Players look to the umpire for the call at second base during a Wednesday game at Two Rivers Park.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Denver Storm players hang out in the dugout and cheer on their teammates during Wednesday's game against the Gameday Legends at Two Rivers Park.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Players hang out and relax in between games at Sayre Park on Wednesday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
An FW Lobos Meyer player pitches the ball during Wednesday's game against the Denver Storm at Two Rivers Park on Wednesday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A batting lineup hangs on the fence near the dugout during Wednesday's game at Two Rivers Park.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A Denver Storm player gets cold water poured on his neck to help cool off while playing against FW Lobos Meyer at Two Rivers Park on Wednesday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A NoCo Rush player hangs out just inside the dugout before the start of the game against the Omaha Royals at the Glenwood Springs Middle School field on Thursday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
NoCo Rush players cheer on their teammates during Thursday's game against the Omaha Royals.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
NoCo Rush players help the catcher put on his gear in between innings during Thursday's game against the Omaha Royals.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
NoCo Rush players cheer on their teammates during Thursday's game against the Omaha Royals.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
The NoCo Rush players play a game to see how fast they can help the catcher put on his gear in between innings while playing the Omaha Royals.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Visual Journalist Chelsea Self can be reached at 970-384-9108 or cself@postindependent.com

