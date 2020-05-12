PHOTOS: Tulip time

Monsella Tulip.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Buy Photo

Every fall Glenwood Springs resident Michael Hurst plants dozens of tulip bulbs in his own mixture of natural materials and waits for their arrival come spring.

He has been growing and working on his many tulip beds at his home for over 35 years, after being inspired by his father, who also invested time and money in outdoor recreation.

Hurst’s current plots house around 2,000 tulips, 95 percent of which came from Holland.

This year an early, hot spring shortened the life of his tulip gardens but what did survive was not short on beauty.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Purple triumph tulip.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Buy Photo

Assorted orange and yellow tulips.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Buy Photo

Grand perfection tulip.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Buy Photo

Assorted tulips.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Buy Photo

Assorted tulips.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Buy Photo