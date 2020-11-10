PHOTOS: Veteran portraits from afar

Frank “Buzz” Tokar served in the United States Army Intelligence PFC Fifth Infantry as a mechanic in Fort Carson, Colorado from 1961-1966.

Post Independent staff photographer Chelsea Self reached out to Renew Assisted Living Center hoping to find a way to still feature and recognize the veteran residents on Veterans Day even during a pandemic. She worked with Renew Experiences Director Laine Fabijanic to set up a portrait session in a way that safely followed the COVID-19 restrictions.

By following social distancing guidelines, each veteran resident was brought just outside the assisted living center and allowed to sit on a bench while Chelsea Self used a telephoto lens to take portraits while staying at least 15 feet away.

We asked each resident, if they had one, to bring with them a portrait from their time in the service for a glimpse into the past, as well as when and where they served in the military. These are their portraits and stories:

Carlton “Hub” Hubbard served in the United States Army in the 31st Infantry as a medic and sergeant from 1951-1953. He served in Pennsylvania, at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, Camp Atterbury and received medical training at Fort Sam Houston, Texas.

A photograph of Hubbard during his time in the service.

Don Lemos served in the United States Coast Guard as a Boatswain’s Mate in Long Beach, California from 1958-1960.

Albert “Bud” Selsor served in the United States Navy during World War II from 1943-1946. He received the Purple Heart and served at Pearl Harbor, Marshall Islands and Guam.

Frank “Buzz” Tokar served as a private first class in the United States Army Intelligence Fifth Infantry as a mechanic in Fort Carson, Colorado from 1961-1966.

A portrait of Tokar during his time in the U.S. Army.

Hjalmar “Hal” Sundin served in the United States Navy from 1943-1946 and attended the V12 School where he graduated college at the age of 19. He attended the Thayer School of Engineering at Dartmouth and was commissioned as an ensign before being raised to a LTJG or a Lieutenant (junior grade) before serving in the reserves from 1946-1954.

A photograph of Sundin during his time in the Navy.

Phil Lane was drafted as a junior in high school into the United States Army 10th Mountain Division in World War II where he scouted against the Germans in Italy.

