PHOTOS: Victors welcome for the state champion Roaring Fork soccer team
Fans lined the street in downtown Carbondale Saturday afternoon to welcome home the newly crowned Colorado 3A state boys soccer champion Roaring Fork High School Rams.
No. 11 Roaring Fork defeated No. 1 Jefferson Academy 2-1 Friday night at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs to win the soccer program’s first state championship, and the school’s first team championship of any sort since 1991.
An official victory parade is planned for 4 p.m. Monday on Main Street.
Hail to the victors valiant from Carbondale.
