PHOTOS/VIDEO: South Midland project shows progress

Crews continue to work on various projects along South Midland Avenue this week and in the coming weeks. Currently taking place is rock fall protection work, temporary stream diversion pipe in preparation for the installation of a new 18 inch water main at Three Mile Creek, and placement of soil nails.

South Midland construction crews work to place a temporary stream diversion pipe in preparation for the installation of a new 18 inch water main at Three Mile Creek.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

The rock fall protection work started two weeks ago with rock fall mitigation. Crews are now working to hang cable mesh along the steep slopes using a crane to prevent future rock fall.

Further north on Midland crews are placing soil nails in pre-drilled holes 20 feet deep into the slope, grouted in place and covered in shotcrete. Soil nail walls add slope stability to the mountainside next to the roadway. Crews plan to return in the fall to apply the finished sculpted concrete on top of the grey shotcrete.

Crews work to place cable mesh along the steep slopes above Midland Avenue as part of rockfall mitigation.

To stay up to date on the project, text or call 970-618-5378 or sign up for email alerts at cogs.us/notifyme.

Part of a new soil nail wall, that is receiving a shotcrete facing, will serve as an important part of slope stabilization along Midland Ave. Crews plan to return in the fall to apply the finished sculpted concrete on top of the grey shotcrete.

South Midland construction crews clean up and remove fallen rock that came down from the steep slope above Midland Avenue.

Soil nails are placed in pre-drilled holes 20-foot deep into the slope, grouted in place and covered in shotcrete. Soil nail walls add slope stability to the mountainside next to the roadway.

