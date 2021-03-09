PHOTOS/VIDEO: South Midland project shows progress
Crews continue to work on various projects along South Midland Avenue this week and in the coming weeks. Currently taking place is rock fall protection work, temporary stream diversion pipe in preparation for the installation of a new 18 inch water main at Three Mile Creek, and placement of soil nails.
The rock fall protection work started two weeks ago with rock fall mitigation. Crews are now working to hang cable mesh along the steep slopes using a crane to prevent future rock fall.
Further north on Midland crews are placing soil nails in pre-drilled holes 20 feet deep into the slope, grouted in place and covered in shotcrete. Soil nail walls add slope stability to the mountainside next to the roadway. Crews plan to return in the fall to apply the finished sculpted concrete on top of the grey shotcrete.
To stay up to date on the project, text or call 970-618-5378 or sign up for email alerts at cogs.us/notifyme.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
PHOTOS/VIDEO: South Midland project shows progress
Crews continue to work on various projects along South Midland Avenue this week and in the coming weeks. Currently taking place is rock fall protection work, temporary stream diversion pipe in preparation for the installation…