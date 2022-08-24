 PHOTOS: Vintage base ball game during Silt Heyday | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Vintage base ball game during Silt Heyday

Damon Lugo from Canon City blows a massive bubble while at bat during a vintage baseball game played in Silt on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

Vintage base ball players yelled “huzzah” during Silt Heyday on Saturday afternoon as a local Silt team took on the Colorado Territory in an old-timey base ball game. Back then, baseball was referred to as “base ball.”

The game, played each year during Silt’s celebration, followed 1864 rules of play.

A first baseman fumbles a toss to try and get a runner out during a vintage baseball game in Silt on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
A batter waits his turn during a vintage baseball game during the Silt Heyday event Saturday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
Players await the next pitch during a vintage baseball game played in Silt on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
A pitcher tosses a ball to a batter during a vintage baseball game in Silt on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

