PHOTOS: Vintage base ball game during Silt Heyday
Vintage base ball players yelled “huzzah” during Silt Heyday on Saturday afternoon as a local Silt team took on the Colorado Territory in an old-timey base ball game. Back then, baseball was referred to as “base ball.”
The game, played each year during Silt’s celebration, followed 1864 rules of play.
