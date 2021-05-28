 PHOTOS: Volunteers place flags at Rosebud Cemetery | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Volunteers place flags at Rosebud Cemetery

Dozens of volunteers helped place over 500 flags at the graves of veterans for Memorial Day weekend

Chelsea Self
  

Volunteers help place flags at the graves of veterans at Rosebud Cemetery in Glenwood for Memorial Day Weekend.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Boy scout Peter Schlepp helps locate the grave of a veteran while placing flags at Rosebud Cemetery for Memorial Day weekend.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Two young volunteers help place flags at the graves of veterans at Rosebud Cemetery in Glenwood for Memorial Day Weekend.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Glenn Vawter helps place flags at the graves of veterans at Rosebud Cemetery in Glenwood for Memorial Day weekend.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Volunteers help place flags at the graves of veterans at Rosebud Cemetery in Glenwood for Memorial Day Weekend.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Visual Journalist Chelsea Self can be reached at 970-384-9108 or cself@postindependent.com

