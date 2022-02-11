PHOTOS: Western Winter Games for Special Olympics Colorado comes to Sunlight
The Western Winter Games for Special Olympics Colorado was hosted by Sunlight Mountain on Friday with the alpine skiing and snowboarding events. Fifteen teams made up of over 150 competitors registered for this year’s event after being postponed since 2020 due to the pandemic.
The games continue Saturday morning at nearby Argonaut Farm, situated along Four Mile Road, for the Nordic ski events. Opening ceremonies again kick things off at 9:30 a.m., followed by cross-country skiing and snowshoe events.
Visual Journalist Chelsea Self can be reached at 970-384-9108 or cself@postindependent.com
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.