PHOTOS: Western Winter Games for Special Olympics Colorado comes to Sunlight

A Special Olympian celebrates after completing their alpine run during Friday's events at Sunlight Mountain.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

The Western Winter Games for Special Olympics Colorado was hosted by Sunlight Mountain on Friday with the alpine skiing and snowboarding events. Fifteen teams made up of over 150 competitors registered for this year’s event after being postponed since 2020 due to the pandemic.

The games continue Saturday morning at nearby Argonaut Farm, situated along Four Mile Road, for the Nordic ski events. Opening ceremonies again kick things off at 9:30 a.m., followed by cross-country skiing and snowshoe events.

A Special Olympian carries the torch at the start of the Western Winter Games for Special Olympics Colorado at Sunlight Mountain on Friday.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Athletes honor the flag during the National Anthem at the Special Olympics opening ceremony on Friday morning at Sunlight.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

A Special Olympian and their helper celebrate after completing their alpine run during Friday's events at Sunlight Mountain.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

A Special Olympian celebrates after completing their alpine run during Friday's events at Sunlight Mountain.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

The Western Winter Games for Special Olympics Colorado was hosted by Sunlight Mountain on Friday and Saturday.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

A Special Olympian comes to a stop after a successful alpine skiing run during Friday's events at Sunlight Mountain.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

A Special Olympian celebrates after completing their alpine run during Friday's events at Sunlight Mountain.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

A Special Olympian competes in alpine skiing during Friday's event at Sunlight Mountain.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

A Special Olympian celebrates after completing their alpine run during Friday's events at Sunlight Mountain.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

A Special Olympian competes in alpine skiing during Friday's event at Sunlight Mountain.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

A Special Olympian competes in alpine skiing during Friday's event at Sunlight Mountain.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

A Special Olympian competes in alpine skiing during Friday's event at Sunlight Mountain.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

A Special Olympian soars through the finish line at the end of their alpine skiing run during Friday's event at Sunlight Mountain.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Visual Journalist Chelsea Self can be reached at 970-384-9108 or cself@postindependent.com