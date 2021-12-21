PHOTOS: Whinny Wonderland offers holiday horses, lights

Several families took in the dazzling lights, horse-drawn carriages and — yes — holiday-decorated miniature horses during Friday’s Smiling Goat Ranch Whinny Wonderland fundraiser in Carbondale.

The ranch, which offers many mental health services using support animals, collected donations to be used to hire more specialists and expand services.

Two kids sit beside a cozy fire on a cold winter night at the Smiling Goat Ranch in Carbondale on Friday.

A horse-drawn carriage pulls into Smiling Goat Ranch in Carbondale on Friday.

Children play beside a tall Christmas tree glowing in the night during a holiday fundraiser in Carbondale on Friday.

A child feeds a horse decorated in holiday gear during a fundraiser in Carbondale on Friday.

Children decorate a miniature horse during a holiday fundraiser event in Carbondale on Friday.

Lights depicting peppermint candies illuminate a trail during a holiday fundraising event in Carbondale on Friday.

A child makes a snow angel during a fundraiser event in Carbondale on Friday.

A Smiling Goat Ranch specialist demonstrates how horses help clients with emotional support during a fundraiser Friday.

