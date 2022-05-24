PHOTOS: Whitewater in the afternoon
Kayakers and surfers took advantage of the spring runoff at the Glenwood Whitewater Park despite the chilly average temperature of about 50 degrees. The runoff of the Colorado River peaked last week at just below 10,000 cubic feet per second, according to the USGS National Water Information System.
Visual Journalist Chelsea Self can be reached at 970-384-9108 or cself@postindependent.com.
