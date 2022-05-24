 PHOTOS: Whitewater in the afternoon | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Whitewater in the afternoon

Chelsea Self
  

Kayakers and surfers took advantage of the spring runoff at the Glenwood Whitewater Park despite the chilly average temperature of about 50 degrees. The runoff of the Colorado River peaked last week at just below 10,000 cubic feet per second, according to the USGS National Water Information System.

A kayaker and a surfer ride the wave together at the Glenwood Whitewater Park during the afternoon peak runoff on the Colorado River.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A stand-up paddle boarder rides the wave at the Glenwood Whitewater Park.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A kayaker rides the wave during the peak runoff in the afternoon at the Glenwood Whitewater Park.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
One surfer waits on the shore while another rides the wave at the Glenwood Whitewater Park on a warm afternoon.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A surfer waits and watches as a tree burned from the 2020 Grizzly Creek Fire floats down the Colorado River at the Glenwood Whitewater Park.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A river dog gets love and pets from a kayaker at the Glenwood Whitewater Park on a warm and windy afternoon in west Glenwood.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A pair of surfers chat while hanging out at the Glenwood Whitewater Park on a warm and windy day.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A surfer prepares to stand up while surfing the wave at the Glenwood Whitewater Park.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A kayaker rides the wave during the peak runoff in the afternoon at the Glenwood Whitewater Park.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Visual Journalist Chelsea Self can be reached at 970-384-9108 or cself@postindependent.com.

