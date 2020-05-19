PHOTOS: Whitewater in the afternoon
As the spring run-off contributes to rising river levels the Glenwood Whitewater Park is bustling with thrill-seekers looking to ride the wave despite the frigid early spring water temperatures. Kayakers and surfers can be seen lining the shoreline of the Colorado River in West Glenwood as on-lookers watch from the comfort of the dry steps above.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User