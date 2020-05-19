PHOTOS: Whitewater in the afternoon | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Whitewater in the afternoon

Chelsea Self
  

A surfer smiles and laughs after attempting to stand-up on the board at the Glenwood Whitewater Park on Monday afternoon.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
As the spring run-off contributes to rising river levels the Glenwood Whitewater Park is bustling with thrill-seekers looking to ride the wave despite the frigid early spring water temperatures. Kayakers and surfers can be seen lining the shoreline of the Colorado River in West Glenwood as on-lookers watch from the comfort of the dry steps above.

A kayaker hits the water forming a shield of water in front of him while riding the wave at the Glenwood Whitewater Park.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A surfer prepares to launch into the water at the Glenwood Whitewater Park on a very warm afternoon in West Glenwood.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A surfer watches from the shore as a kayaker practices their skills at the Glenwood Whitewater Park.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
People watch from the shore as a surfer rides the wave at the Glenwood Whitewater Park on a very warm spring afternoon in West Glenwood.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A surfer heads back to the start of the line at the Glenwood Whitewater Park on Monday afternoon.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A trio of kayakers practice their skills at the Glenwood Whitewater Park on Monday afternoon.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
