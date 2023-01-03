PHOTOS: Wild winter weather hits Glenwood Springs
If you hadn’t noticed already, snow is everywhere this week. Up to three inches of new snow was forecast in the Glenwood Springs area on Tuesday. This meant storefront owners broke out shovels, motorists scraped their windshields and waterfowl foraged for food — all in a real-life snow globe. More snow is in the forecast for Friday.
