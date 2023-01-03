 PHOTOS: Wild winter weather hits Glenwood Springs | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Wild winter weather hits Glenwood Springs

Glenwood Springs resident Randall Reimer has a smoke during a snowstorm Tuesday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

If you hadn’t noticed already, snow is everywhere this week. Up to three inches of new snow was forecast in the Glenwood Springs area on Tuesday. This meant storefront owners broke out shovels, motorists scraped their windshields and waterfowl foraged for food — all in a real-life snow globe. More snow is in the forecast for Friday.

Mario Munoz shovels snow in front of the First United Methodist Church in Glenwood Springs on Tuesday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
A man jumps into the Glenwood Hot Springs Pool during a blizzard on Tuesday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
Two people walk eastbound on Seventh Street in Glenwood Springs on Tuesday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
Snow gathers on the beak of a goose hanging out near Two Rivers Park in Glenwood Springs on Tuesday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
A lone duck cruises the Roaring Fork River in Glenwood Springs with a gaggle of geese on Tuesday morning.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
Snow falls over the Hotel Colorado in Glenwood Springs on Tuesday morning.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

