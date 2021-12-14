 PHOTOS: Winter arrives in Roaring Fork Valley | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Winter arrives in Roaring Fork Valley

Chelsea Self
  

12-year-old Glen Adams shovels snow in front of a house in downtown Glenwood on Friday morning after an overnight snowstorm.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Six-year-old Rory Smith (center) sleds with friends at Sayre Park on Friday morning after an overnight snowstorm.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A man shovels snow in front of a house in downtown Glenwood after an over night snow storm left a light layer of snow in the area.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Two-year-old Guthrie Lambe stands at the top of the hill watching on as his brother and friends sled at Sayre Park on Friday morning.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Red Mountain sits with a light dusting of snow after an overnight snowstorm on Friday morning.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A City of Glenwood Springs employee spreads ice melt on a crosswalk in downtown Glenwood on Friday morning.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Downtown Glenwood Springs looking from the Grand Avenue Pedestrian Bridge on Friday morning after an overnight snowstorm.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Kids and adults enjoy a morning of sledding at Sayre Park after an overnight snowstorm left a layer of snow in the area.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Visual Journalist Chelsea Self can be reached at 970-384-9108 or cself@postindependent.com

